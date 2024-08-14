Want to listen to music on the go? You're going to need some way to listen!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can use ear buds. Or go big with headphones. They're great for people who can’t go anywhere without listening to their favorite music, podcast, or audiobook. But there are a lot of different types and brands out there.

Whether you’re heading to the gym for a workout or out of town, if music or other audio is a must, there are headphones for every activity.

“There's so much finesse in the types that are available today that give most consumers a lot of choices for a wide variety of activities,” said Consumer Reports' Elias Arias.

When Consumer Reports tests headphones, its experts look at sound quality, fit and noise reduction. But choosing a pair also involves a lot of personal preference.

“Look for what suits you best, whether it has all the specifics that you need for the kinds of activity that you're looking to do,” Arias said.

Like traveling—if you’re killing time on a plane or train, you’ll need…

“great battery life, noise canceling, and transparency mode features.”

Consumer Reports suggests models from 1More and Sonos.

Taking in the sights or taking a jog? – Look for a pair that can handle exposure from the elements, has a good fit, and offers transparent or ambient mode.

“I want to hear those cars, the dogs, etc. around me, the bikes, the scooters,” he added.

Consider this model from Shokz. Finally, at the gym, you’ll want headphones with –

Consumer Reports likes these models from LG and Sennheiser.

Consumer Reports suggests trying headphones on first, if possible, or at least checking a retailer's return policy before buying.

One way to save money on headphones is to buy refurbished. You can usually find them through big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com