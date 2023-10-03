Want to own the Ryman Auditorium? You can in the new Nashville edition of Monopoly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a town known for always wheeling and dealing real estate, came an announcement that seemed to own everyone's attention at Nashville's Centennial Park. "Y’all, thank you so much for being here," Brooke Gorman, the Partnership Manager of the company Top Trumps USA said.

Nashville is officially the latest city to "Pass Go" and collect the Monopoly treatment. Only instead of staking claim to the Boardwalk, the Nashville version includes staples like Lower Broadway, Ryman Auditorium, the Nashville Zoo, or the occasional metaphorical zoo at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Deciding which Nashville landmarks made it onto the Monopoly board wasn't left up to "chance." Top Trumps USA, who developed the game sanctioned by Monopoly's owner Hasbro, dug into the "community chest" for which destinations to include. "We asked the locals to send their suggestions for what they want to see on the game. So we had an email for them, and in the first week, we had over 10,000 suggestions," Gorman said.

That meant local nonprofits and businesses also got to be above board. Sarah Cahill came to the announcement on behalf of watering hole Acme Feed and Seed. "I think it’s really exciting to see so many local community places featured on it," she said. "This is one of the most iconic games in the world so it’s really exciting just to have our name on it -- just to be featured."

However, there could be some questions about the board's accuracy, and we're not just talking about the free parking space. "Can I just take it off the board and take it with me anywhere?" joked Cahill.

Civil Rights landmarks and area HBCUs didn't make it onto the board. That could have been due to the various licensing agreements required. Gorman says they also had a lot to choose from. "We were spoiled for choice with these iconic locations," said Gorman.

For the Nashvillians who can't exactly wheel and deal real estate on their own, they're eager to own the next best thing. "Monopoly is like a big deal," said Jessica Leggett, who stumbled upon the announcement in Centennial Park. "I think it’s really neat that Nashville is getting this. Nashville’s an awesome city."

Some of the local businesses included in the game are now selling the Nashville version at their locations. Monopoly Nashville Edition is also available on Amazon and soon at CVS.