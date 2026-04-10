Want to teach your kids about how to use money wisely? Two groups are partnering to make it easier.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Financial literacy can make a world of difference for your money.

Carrie Sharp got to see that in person this week!

Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee is investing in students across the midstate, teaching them to be financially savvy with hands on learning in their BizTown and Finance Park.

Volunteers also make the curriculum come to life. Molly Stevens with Jackson National Life Insurance talked with Carrie about a lesson she brought to a midstate classroom.

"We talked about the power of compound interest over time - who has a job, are you saving your money, can you find $5, can you save $5, and how much will that equate over a period of time?"

In a recent survey, 60% of adults said they would have better money habits if they had learned the basics in school.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.