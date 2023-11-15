Warm the Children campaign helps kids in Hopkinsville dress warm this winter

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — The Hopkinsville Kiwanis club needs your help to raise money to make sure children are dressed warm this winter.

The Warm the Children Campaign has raised over $400,000 and provided 500 children with new clothes since it started in 1995.

They do most of their fundraising in November and December and they need you to donate whatever you feel compelled to for the cause.

Chambers says they hope to raise enough money to help provide clothing for 250 kids this year.

You can help out here you can also mail donations to Warm The Children PO Box 470 42240