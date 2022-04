NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Climate Prediction Center has released the latest six to 10-day outlook for both temperatures and rainfall, which is valid until April 27.

When it comes to temperature, much of the southeast — including Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky — is forecasted to experience above-average temperatures during this stretch.

WTVF

Regarding rain, areas along and west of I-65 could see above-average rainfall while areas east of I-65 will see near-normal rainfall