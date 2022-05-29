Warming up for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The clouds were stubborn for a lot of us Saturday, but lots of sunshine is on the way across the region today and Memorial Day.

Humidity levels will stay in check as you're out and about today and tonight; so, it'll feel good to be outside, even with temps in the 80s.

WTVF

After seasonal highs today, look for them to inch closer to the 90 degree mark Monday and for few days this week. At the moment, the next rain chance arrives Wednesday afternoon, and it's a small chance with most folks staying dry. Ahead of a weak cold front, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.