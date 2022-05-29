Watch
News

Actions

Warming up for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend

Lelan's morning forecast: Sunday, May 29, 2022.
weather 1 05/29/22
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 10:40:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The clouds were stubborn for a lot of us Saturday, but lots of sunshine is on the way across the region today and Memorial Day.

Humidity levels will stay in check as you're out and about today and tonight; so, it'll feel good to be outside, even with temps in the 80s.

weather 2 05/29/22

After seasonal highs today, look for them to inch closer to the 90 degree mark Monday and for few days this week. At the moment, the next rain chance arrives Wednesday afternoon, and it's a small chance with most folks staying dry. Ahead of a weak cold front, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

weather 3 05/29/22

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap