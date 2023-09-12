Warren County community unites to help fix handicap ramp for elderly neighbor and her disabled daughter

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee community came together to ensure the safety of a local family.

Cecilia Wade, a 64-year-old woman facing physical and intellectual challenges, had been using a wooden handicap ramp to access her driveway's top. However, the ramp had deteriorated over time, posing a significant safety hazard.

Cecilia shared her loved for the ramp.

"Sometimes I go up there towards the end. I sit up there sometimes," she said.

Her determination to enjoy the outdoors remained undeterred, even as she dealt with a crumbling ramp.

85-year-old Tommie Brown is Cecilia's mother and caregiver. She's also dealt with the deteriorating condition of the ramp. She described the situation.

"It was all tore up... my sister was out here the other weekend, she said, 'Tommie, you need to get it fixed.' I said yeah, because she was afraid I was going to fall through one of those holes. It was pretty bad up through there," she said.

Recognizing the danger, Sean Graham, a driver who had become like family to Cecilia and Tommie, took action. Graham is the owner of Choice Transportation.

"I said, 'You break your leg in that, mama, you ain't going to recover," Graham said.

Sean decided to use social media to appeal to the community for assistance in repairing the ramp, and the response was overwhelming. He was blown away by people being selfless.

The McMinnville community promptly responded to Sean's call for help, and within a few days the ramp was repaired through the generosity of West's Home Maintenance.

Tommie is very grateful. "I am happy, happy, happy," as she danced to celebrate the occasion.

With the ramp now safe and sturdy, Cecilia can once again enjoy the outdoors and greet her neighbors at the top of her driveway.

Tommie can now walk the ramp with confidence knowing that her feet are supported and that the community stands ready to help in times of need.

The company owner who fixed the ramp says it's a blessing to give back to others.

