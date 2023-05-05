Warren County disabled veteran receives help from community for driveway repair

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Michael Woytowich, 67, is a Army and Marine veteran. He has had his share of health problems, some of which are related to his service.

In recent months, heavy rainfall caused his driveway to wash out, leaving a massive hole and making it challenging for him to get in and out of his home in Warren County.

Woytowich says with money being tight, he had to come up with creative ways to get around the problem. Woytowich decided to place pieces of wood over the holes to prevent cars from falling into the ditch.

Jeff Grissom, a family friend, saw what was going on, so he decided to ask for help on social media.

Members of the community came running to help repair Woytowich's driveway. Trey Hobbs, of Hobbs Home Repair, and Cameron Leduc, of No. 2 Septic along with their workers, came together to fix the driveway — a $3,500 task, which they gifted to the disabled veteran.

The community's generosity didn't stop there. A lawn care company has also offered to take care of Woytowich's yard for free. With hip surgery coming up, Woytowich will have an easier time getting around thanks to the help of his community.

Woytowich expressed is grateful.

"If we ever have problems, all we have to do is give them a call. Where in the world can you come up with something like that? That's insane." Woytowich said.