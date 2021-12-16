Warren County Humane Society houses pets for homeless owners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — As the tornadoes tore through Tennessee and southern Kentucky, it created a surge of pets separated from their owners.

In the aftermath of such a destructive storm, Lorri Hare with the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is doing what she can to help.

"I've been at our facility 23 years and I've never experienced anything like this here," Hare said.

Since their internet was restored Tuesday, they say they've been inundated with owners who are now homeless, looking for a place to keep their cats and dogs.

"They've lost their home, they have no where to take their pet with them, so we're gonna house them until they can take their pet, that's the right thing to do," Hare said.

Hare says she wants pet owners who need help in both southern Kentucky and in middle Tennessee, to contact them, which you can do here.