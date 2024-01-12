'Was upstanding young man': Murfreesboro police need help to solve homicide case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is hoping a new video helps capture two suspects accused of killing 26-year-old Christopher Jones McClean.

The shooting nearly three months ago has left his family heartbroken.

The parents of Christopher Jones-McClean, 26, say every day is a struggle after someone shot and kill their son at a townhome on Cason LN three months ago. Detectives and the family are asking for any assistance from the public to help solve the case. Crime Stoppers 615-893-STOP. pic.twitter.com/DkVcHVuTRF — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 11, 2024

Neighborhood video shows two suspects, dressed identically with their faces covered, walking towards his town-home on Cason Lane.

Police believe they fired multiple shots hitting both McClean and his friend. McClean died from his injuries. The getaway car is described as a maroon or red four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The police department said all investigative leads have gone cold, so they’re turning to the public for help. Police said they believed robbery may have been the motive.

"We want to keep it on your mind to let you know hey my son died over foolishness. Someone needs to speak up. If they know something say something,” said McClean's mom Kimberly Thompson said.

The police department said McClean is innocent, and he’d never been in trouble with the law.

Detectives are still trying to determine if this was a random or targeted attack.

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooters.

You can report tips anonymously by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).

