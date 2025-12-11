Was your property tax bill sky high? Here's how homeowners over 65 can freeze or reduce their tax bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many homeowners across Middle Tennessee may have felt their heart skip a beat when they opened their property tax bills this year, as property values continue rising with community growth.

Ending Property Taxes for Seniors?

We recently received an email from viewer Andrea Landry asking about her property taxes. She wrote, "I heard that President Trump recommended that Property Taxes should stop for individuals over 70 and as a 72 year old female, I would like to know what is going on with this?"

While we found a few social media posts claiming the president said this, we struggled to find the specific speech or quote.

Either way, here's the bottom line: the president can't just end property taxes. Property taxes are levied at the local and state level. Congress might be able to, but there isn't any legislation to do that right now.

Here's good news in Tennessee: the Volunteer State doesn't have state property taxes, just local community taxes. Those local property taxes fund important projects like public schools, roads and public safety.

Senior Property Tax Credit

All that being said, there is a provision for seniors in the "Big Beautiful Bill" that passed over the summer that could give you some relief.

There's a tax deduction you could consider when you file your 2025 taxes. According to the IRS website, there is a $6,000 senior deduction per individual, or $12,000 total for a married couple where both spouses qualify.

To be eligible, you must be 65 years or older and make less than $75,000 individually or $150,000 for joint filers.

That senior property tax credit is only in effect until 2028. It would have to be extended by Congress to continue.

Your tax professional or one of the online filing software can walk through filing for the senior property tax credits.

Property Tax Freeze

There's also another option here in Tennessee called a Property Tax Freeze. Essentially, the state sets an income limit for each county.

If you're 65 years and older and your income falls under that limit, you could have your rate frozen pretty much indefinitely, so it doesn't continue to go up with surrounding property values.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.