Wash new clothes before wearing: Consumer Reports tips for cleanliness and care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you buy new clothes, what do you do when you get them home? Wear them right away? But before you slip on that new shirt or cozy sweater or dress your baby in that fresh off the rack purchase.

“Usually I take the clothes and I wash it first”

“Anything that is coming from the store I would like to make it clean.”

And that's the right move! New clothes might look clean, but you should wash them before putting them on.

Consumer Reports’ Home & Trends writer Jodhaira Rodriguez says you should be washing all new clothing purchases, including your delicates, like underwear.

"It might seem unnecessary to wash all the new clothes you buy, but there are really good reasons to do it," said Rodriguez. "For example, chemicals from the manufacturing and finishing process can still be on the fabric and for someone with sensitive skin, that can cause irritation."

That’s especially true for babies. Their skin is thinner and more absorbent than adults’, which means they’re more vulnerable to harsh chemicals left behind in new clothes.

"So you're not just wearing a new outfit, you're wearing everything it picked up along the way," said Rodriguez.

A lot of the clothes we buy are made overseas and pass through a long supply chain.

Once they arrive at the store, they’re handled, unpacked, and tried on. Along the way, they can pick up dust, dirt, and even bugs.

So how do you wash new clothes the right way? Consumer Reports laundry expert, Richard Handel has some tips –

“Wash clothes with similar colors together. Some brightly colored garments can bleed or fade during the first wash," said Handel. "Washing in cold or cool water on a gentle cycle can help minimize that, and also reduce the risk of shrinking.”

Consumer Reports also recommends using a gentle detergent -- especially for people with sensitive skin.

Two Consumer Reports top-tested picks: Persil Everyday Clean free & Sensitive Sensitive and Costco’s Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear.

And don’t forget to check the care label. Following those instructions will help keep your clothes looking new longer.

Consumer Reports also recommends skipping fabric softener. Not only can it irritate sensitive skin, but it can also leave residue in your washer, encourage mold growth, and over time, even make bedding and clothing more flammable.

