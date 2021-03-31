More rain leads to flooded, impassable roads in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another round of heavy rain has prompted a Flash Flood Watch for most of the area until Wednesday afternoon. When you head out this morning, watch out for flooding and ponding on roads.

Metro Nashville police dispatch confirmed that ponding has already been reported along Interstate 24, between mile markers 55-57. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, eastbound lanes were briefly closed after a multiple vehicle-crash.

So far, no major issues have been reported in the Metro area, but Metro police said crews are on standby in the event flooding occurs.

7 members of our Urban Search & Rescue Team will be on standby overnight along with reps from @NashvilleFD & the Office of Emergency Management in the event additional rainfall causes spot flooding. Please stay informed of weather developments & be safe. pic.twitter.com/KyIu5snUiW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 30, 2021

Metro Nashville, along with Williamson and Rutherford counties all have websites showing the latest road closings. Click on the highlighted links to view each one.

A Flood Warning was briefly issued this morning for Mill Creek near Nolensville, but that warning has since been canceled.

Mill Creek is very active this morning. Look at how fast that water is moving. pic.twitter.com/j8M22ADzWD — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) March 31, 2021

Further south, Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Hardin, Lawrence and Wayne counties. Click here to view all weather alerts.

Widespread flash flooding has been reported in the northern half of Lawrence County. Reports from the National Weather Service indicate that numerous roads and low water bridges remain impassible.

This round of heavy rain comes after flash flooding occurred this past weekend, prompting water rescues across the area. At least seven people have died as a result of the flooding, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).