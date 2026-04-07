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Watch Live: Massive gas station fire on Dickerson Pike Tuesday morning

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WTVF
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire are at the scene of a gas station fire at 701 Dickerson Pike.

At this time we are working to confirm the cause of the fire, but will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

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