Watch party for fans to cheer on the Predators in the Stanley Cup playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is a big day for the Nashville Predators as they look to even the series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Game 4 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be played at the Bridgestone Arena.

Fans can cheer on the Preds at a watch party that starts at 2 p.m. so people have time to get a spot in front of a big screen to watch the game, which starts at 4 p.m.

The watch party will be set up on Rep. John Lewis Way between Korea Veterans Blvd. and Demonbreun.

People are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the game live right outside where all of the action will be, and for free.

There will be a DJ playing music and fun games to play.

Coolers, large bags, and pets are not allowed.

However, you can bring the whole family wearing all of your Preds gear to cheer them on as they fight for the Stanley Cup.

The Preds lost to the Canucks Friday in game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

Sunday is another chance to even the playing field before heading to Vancouver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Another watch party for fans is ready to go in Music City if the Preds make it to Game 6 back in Nashville.