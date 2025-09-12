Watch: Press conference on fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Hermitage clinic for disabled patients set to close, cites loss of funding

I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.

- Carrie Sharp