Watch the NewsChannel 5 70th anniversary special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 is celebrating a major anniversary. August 6 marked 70 years since the station first started broadcasting. In this 70-year anniversary special, we're taking a look back.
That includes the station's earliest days when it was known as WLAC. We're remembering pioneering Nashville broadcasters like Bill Jay. We're also remembering Eudora Boxley, a Black TV cook hosting her own show in the 1950s.
We take a look at the station's most memorable shows. Night Train was a groundbreaking r'n'b showcase, while Hee Haw brought country comedy to an even broader audience than ever before. There's also a reflection on the station's long association with the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethons. Join us for these stories and more as we talk with the people who helped document a changing Nashville.
