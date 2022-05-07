Watch
News

Actions

Watch Vice President Kamala Harris' commencement address to Tennessee State University graduates

Kamala Harris
Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 09:57:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the undergraduate commencement address to Tennessee State University graduates.

We'll stream the commencement ceremonies here, beginning at 9 a.m.

"Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families," TSU President Glenda Glover said. "I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers"

Nearly 900 students will receive degrees from TSU this spring.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap