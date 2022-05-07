Watch Vice President Kamala Harris' commencement address to Tennessee State University graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the undergraduate commencement address to Tennessee State University graduates.

We'll stream the commencement ceremonies here, beginning at 9 a.m.

This morning I will deliver the undergraduate commencement address at Tennessee State University.



Students—this is your moment. You worked hard to get to this day. I'm proud to celebrate this incredible achievement with you. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 7, 2022

"Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families," TSU President Glenda Glover said. "I believe they will also appreciate the fact that both Vice President Harris and Mayor Woodfin are HBCU graduates, a testament to the caliber of students TSU and other HBCUs produce. The TSU family looks forward to both ceremonies and featured speakers"

Nearly 900 students will receive degrees from TSU this spring.