WATCH: Video captures hit-and-run crash that left 3 people injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a scary situation for friends David Diamond, Gary Bednar and Julie Bostian, who said a night filled with laughter suddenly took a turn for the worse.

"It was a great night; it was one of my better, one of my favorite nights in Nashville — we were up singing and dancing," Diamond said.

But while they were crossing the street in the Wedgewood Houston area on Saturday around 3 a.m., a driver hit them and took off.

"It's just that initial shock — who in their right mind would just do something like that? So horrible — and drive off and not even check. I can't believe that they would be so oblivious to the fact that they hit three people," Bednar said.

The crash left all three with bruises. Bednar suffered a head injury and a seizure, and Bostian had a brain bleed that left her hospitalized for two days.

"Someone with that lack of morals and ethics doesn't deserve to be on the road driving if they're going to use their vehicle as a weapon," Diamond said.

They hope that someone might recognize what they say is a Ford Mustang with a black hood and red hood vents, and call Metro Police.

"If someone knows, come forward. And in a perfect world, if he sees it — he or she sees it — turn yourself in," Bostian said.

Days after the accident, they're all still recovering but said they're aware of how lucky they are to still be together.

"How could a person do this and then leave us there? Whether it was an accident or on purpose, it's still — it's just not human," Bostian said.