Water Line Breaks In Sumner County; Bottled Water Available

PORTLAND, Tenn. - Officials confirmed a water line that supplies the Oak Grove area of Sumner County has broken.

Authorities said Friday they were working to repair the line; however, they added the repair would not be finished on Friday.

Sumner Emergency Management Agency officials and the City of Portland said they were working to have bottled water available to anyone who lost water.

For those in need, the bottled water has been located at 435 North Broadway Street in Portland.