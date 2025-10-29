Water main break floods Chestnut Street, cuts service to nearby area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services crews are responding to a major break on a 36-inch water main in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, causing significant flooding and roadway damage Wednesday afternoon.

Chestnut Street is currently closed in both directions from Humphreys Street to 3rd Avenue South. Metro Nashville Police are on the scene, and a detour is being set up.

The break has disrupted water service for nearby residents and businesses, though officials say it’s not yet clear how widespread the outage is. The cause and severity of the break remain under investigation.

Metro Water crews are in the process of closing valves to isolate the break and allow the water to recede before assessing the extent of the damage and beginning repairs.

The department says updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Customers can view active and ongoing repairs on the Metro Water Services Outage Map at nashville.gov, or report service issues by calling the 24/7 Customer Service line at 615-862-4600.

