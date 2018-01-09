Water Main Break Washes Out Highway 70 In Cookeville

9:20 AM, Jan 9, 2018
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to a water main break that has closed Highway 70 East in Cookeville.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning on Highway 70, also known as East Spring Street, near the Beverly Hills Market and Chuck Johnson’s Nursery.

Officials with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the roadway has been washed out due to the break.

It’s unclear how long it would take to repair.

Commuters were asked to seek an alternate route.

