Water Main Break Washes Out Highway 70 In Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to a water main break that has closed Highway 70 East in Cookeville.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning on Highway 70, also known as East Spring Street, near the Beverly Hills Market and Chuck Johnson’s Nursery.

EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE - **HWY 70 EAST (E SPRING ST.) CLOSED** E Spring Street, between the Board of Education/HWY 111 and Beverly Hills Market/Chuck Johnson’s Nursery is CLOSED due to water main break and the roadway washed out. Please seek alternate routes this morning. pic.twitter.com/f4lHTkQLlV — Putnam County EMA (@PutnamEMATN) January 9, 2018

Officials with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the roadway has been washed out due to the break.

It’s unclear how long it would take to repair.

Commuters were asked to seek an alternate route.