Water restrictions rolled back to voluntary for Clarksville residents following line rupture

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Clarksville is rolling back water restrictions as the work to repair a water main leak has been completed. Now, residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water in an effort to help the supply recover.

A 30-inch water transmission line ruptured earlier this week, prompting emergency repairs and water restrictions for residents. City leaders told NewsChannel 5 that a pipe burst at a joint. Clarksville Gas & Water said the repair was completed on Tuesday night.

"The downgrade to voluntary water restrictions will help us return to adequate water supply levels in the system in order to meet normal daily demand,” said Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins. "It will also allow time to evaluate the full water system for any unforeseen issues since the line repair."

These are the guidelines residents are still asked to be mindful of:



Reduction in frequency of watering new and first-year landscaping and foundations.

Only initial filling of ornamental fountains.

Reduction in frequency of washing or rinsing of vehicles and recommend use of bucket/container, hand-held hose with positive shut-off or commercial car wash.

Reduction in frequency of recreational use.