Water Valley, town straight out of the early 1900s, for sale in Tennessee for $725,000

WATER VALLEY, Tenn. (WTVF) — You could own a historic Tennessee town (or at least several buildings in the heart of one.) The tiny town of Water Valley in Maury County has been listed "for sale."

Real estate broker Christa Swartz represents the current owners.

"The sellers would really hope that whoever gets it wouldn’t knock down any of the buildings that are here," Swartz said. "Yes it needs help, but they’re hoping it can be something a bit Leiper's Fork-ish. Perhaps a destination for antiques, music venue or have your weddings here."

The four owners are relatives who care deeply about the seven acres yet for different reasons are needing to move on.

"They had dreams that just weren’t able to bring to reality," Swartz said.

Four stores from the early 1900s, a barn, a residence and a creek are on the market for $725,000.

"I think this is very much a steal. For someone who has more money to invest in it, to make it what it should be... this is an incredible bargain," Swartz said.

They are looking for a buyer who will preserve the properties that line Water Valley Road.

"And really can appreciate and restore it as much as possible to something that’s thriving and has as much future as it has past," Swartz said.

The town is listed for less than several homes are selling for just down the street in Williamson County. In August, the average home sold in Franklin for $1,045,748 and $805,072 in Thompson's Station.

While the property has caught the eye of many out-of-state buyers, you won't be seeing it in a show on Netflix.

"It would really strip this from the reality of the history and make it more of a stage rather than something we preserve as the history of Tennessee," Swartz said.

If you're interested in the property, contact Christa Swartz.