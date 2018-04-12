Watertown's Stardust Drive-In Prepares For Summer

Fair
WATERTOWN, Tenn. - Warmer weather means summer blockbusters and the Stardust Drive-In in Wilson County is ready for business.
Barry Floyd and his wife, Dawn, opened the drive-in – located just outside of Nashville in Watertown – in 2003.
Since its opening, the Stardust has gone from 35 mm film, to digital and beyond.
"I don’t have to lug 70 pounds of movies in every Monday or Thursday night and now in the next month or two," he said. "All the movies come via satellite."
While the Stardust has a 1950s-nostalgic feel, Floyd said the movies they play are the latest and greatest from Hollywood.
