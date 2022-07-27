Waverly baseball team heads to World Series nearly a year after flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A little league baseball team in Humphreys County is heading to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.

Waverly is still rebuilding from catastrophic and deadly flooding. Chris Browning is a first responder who helped with rescue efforts. But right now, he has a different role — little league baseball coach.

"A lot of our kids, they were affected by the flood," Browning said.

The town is rallying around them after they won the state championship.

"It means a whole bunch because they didn’t have a win this big probably.” 11-year-old Cade Boldin said. “It’s really special to us."

Matt Warren championship rings



"We don’t have any superstars on the team, but we got a lot of kids that love to play baseball, and it works out good," Browning said.

Baseball player Tucker Warren said he's excited.

"It feels good just to win after what we’ve been through in the past," Warren said.

He has a new haircut for the occasion, and he’s not the only one.

They're sporting mullets to honor country music star Morgan Wallen. He paid for their trip to the World Series.

“I got it cuz of Morgan Wallen, he’s my favorite singer too, and speaking of him, he donated all this stuff. Thank you if you’re watching this, and that’s it," Tye Browning said.

Go get em boys https://t.co/UHQD0R4hbG — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 27, 2022

"Seeing the community have some positive stuff to look forward to, cheering these boys on, it takes your mind off the negative because our town is still kind of depressed, and we’re still on the rebuilding process," Chris Browning said.

Their first game is on Friday.