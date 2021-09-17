Waverly Central football team plays game at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nissan Stadium was rocking with football fans Thursday, but not to cheer on the Titans. Waverly Central High School stormed the field in the first high school football game to be played at the stadium.

The Tennessee Titans extended the invitation to make Nissan Stadium their home turf following the deadly flooding in Waverly less than a month ago that killed 20 people and destroyed Waverly Central's football facilities.

The senior band members and football players were honored before the game and there was a homecoming court at halftime.

The game was also given the full Titans treatment -- being broadcast on 104.5 The Zone.

Titans officials say they wanted to make this game a lifetime memory for a community that has had so much heartache. And Waverly parents were proud to support the team.

"I am amazed at our community, our boys, they've worked so hard helping in our community, they really deserve this," said Alicia Schneph.

The students have also been hit hard by the flooding, returning to classes just this week.

"It's just hard to ride through town to see the houses, businesses and families just torn apart," said Marissa King, a Waverly High School senior. "It's really heartbreaking."

But in a stadium that was a new experience for so many from Waverly, it sure felt good to be back.

"This is way bigger than just helping a team," Schneph said. "This is God showing his grace."