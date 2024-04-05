Waverly hosts 'Nancy Day' to benefit friend in critical care unit

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love getting the chance to share the impact those in our small middle Tennessee communities can make. Folks in Waverly did just that on Thursday.

Walk in to Loyce's Prom Pageant business and the first face you see is a cutout of a famous movie star.

"Who that is?" laughed Loyce Holland looking at the cutout. "Well, I can't think! The girls put him there. Makes 'em smile! What is this guy's name, Brandy?"

"Zac Efron!" she shouted back.

"Yeah, that's who it is!" Loyce smiled.

The second face you'll likely see is Loyce herself.

"I have been in business for myself 35 years," she said, standing in the middle of prom and pageant dresses. "I've worked in this town a total of 52 years."

What she loves about downtown Waverly is how well she knows the people who run all the surrounding businesses. That includes the owner of Hal's Jewelry, Nancy Short Turner.

"Her dad started business in September of 1987," Loyce said. "She's a special friend and has a special place in my heart. She's a giving lady."

It was about six weeks ago. After major complications from a kidney stone, Nancy has remained all this time in a critical care unit.

"I would tell her you don't know how loved you are," Loyce said.

Of course, time away from her business has meant growing medical expenses for Nancy.

"It was laid on my heart to help her," Loyce continued.

Loyce knew if she started something, this community would be sure to help make it happen.

People crowded into Hal's Jewelry Thursday for Nancy Day. Business was booming.

Food was donated for people stopping in. People and businesses here and in surrounding communities have given items to be auctioned all to benefit Nancy.

"I just wanna help," said one resident. "I just wanna be helpful cause we love Nancy."

"It all goes to Nancy," added another. "She's in our prayers."

"I have been touched by so many people who have given, and they're still giving," said Loyce. "It's amazing. It's amazing. She's an icon in this community, lemme tell ya."

If you'd like to help Nancy, her Venmo is @Nancy-Strong24