Waverly police officer who aided in flood recovery dies of COVID-19

WAVERY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Waverly Police Department announced the passing of Officer Greg Triplett who died Sunday morning from complications of COVID-19.

The department took to Facebook to pay tribute to Triplett and express their sadness of his loss.

Triplett was born and raised in the town of Waverly and was loved by the community he served.

Last month on August 21st, Officer Triplett and his family lost their home and possessions during one of the worst floods in Tennessee history which took the lives of 20 people.

While he was rebuilding, he helped patrol the town and help the community rebuild.

Tragically sometime post flood, he contracted COVID-19 and succumbed to the virus.

Police Chief Grant Gillespie had this to say about Officer Triplett:

“Greg was a great friend and police officer. He treated everyone with kindness and compassion and had a way of leaving everyone with a smile. He was one of the best"

Greg Triplett began his career in 1995 as a corrections officer and dispatcher. He was eventually hired as a patrol officer in 1998.

Over the course of his career he served a multitude of roles including corrections, dispatch, patrol, and as a school resource officer. In 2017 he returned to patrol.

During his career he previously worked for the Humphreys County Sheriff's Department and McEwen Police Department.

Greg Triplett was 50-years-old when he passed. He leaves behind his wife, Lora, and five children.

