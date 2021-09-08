Waverly Strong: Concert benefits flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief was put together to raise money for flood victims in Humphreys county.

The concert, held Tuesday night at City Winery included performances by Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid, among many others.

It was all driven by those heartbreaking images we’ve all seen out of Waverly in the last few weeks.

The United Way of Humphreys County will distribute all the proceeds to the survivors and families of the flood victims.

We spoke with one of the performers, Megan Linsey, about what tonight’s show means for her.

"I am from New Orleans originally so, I have been through a lot of storms been through a lot of flooding and I have a family down in Louisiana right now dealing with Ida so, I really truly do understand what these people are going through," Linsey said. "I just wanted to be a part of it and help and do what I can to bring people out tonight to raise money for a great cause."

Concert organizers encouraged others to donate to the United Way of Humphreys County by texting FLOODRELIEF to 269-89.