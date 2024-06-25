Ways to cut energy costs during hot weather to save on your utility bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The summer heat can be a lot to deal with. Some may settle for a nice, air-conditioned room, but if your unit is constantly running, it’s costing you a lot!

Barbara Henderson, a Nashville native, describes the struggle: “It’s horrible. The humidity and then if you have allergies. It’s really hard on you.”

Air conditioning units work overtime to keep homes cool, but this comes at a price. Amy Byers from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) explains, “May was so mild it teased us to think, you know, it’s going to be a nice summer, but then the 90s came and they seem to be here to stay.”

The high temperatures lead to high energy bills. “The time of year we get the most calls for members to complain about their high bills is right after we had a heatwave or in the winter when we had a cold snap come through,” Byers notes.

Barbara Henderson has her money-saving habits. “In the summers my blinds are basically closed. I do laundry early morning when it’s cooler. I microwave my food. I don’t cook every day. I do laundry every two weeks,” she says.

Henderson keeps her thermostat at 78 degrees most of the year, starting in March or April. Another way to potentially save money, which is something you have probably been doing before this heatwave, would be turning off the lights.

Despite some skepticism about her routine, Henderson manages to save significantly on her utility bills, averaging $95 a month through Nashville Electric Service (NES). “I used to have a $200-$300 utility bill, so now I take the $150 or $200 I save and put it up for travel. I’m going on a two-week vacation,” she says.

For those who can’t handle 78 degrees, Byers advises, “Every degree you can raise your thermostat in the summer, you’re going to save 3 percent per degree.”

June marks the beginning of this heatwave, so making simple changes now can help save money in the future. “It is a sacrifice, but you can make it work," Henderson said.

Experts recommend regular maintenance of your HVAC unit and unplugging unnecessary appliances, like your coffee maker, microwave, and toaster, before leaving for the day.

