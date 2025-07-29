'We all have a lot of questions': Nashville's underground tunnel project sparks debate among public officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's proposed underground transit system from Elon Musk's The Boring Company is generating both excitement and skepticism among Tennessee leaders, with some praising the announcement while others raise concerns about transparency and public benefit.

"Well, we all have a lot of questions about it," said State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville), who is among several Tennessee Democrats wanting a deeper investigation into the proposed tunnel project.

"They gave away state property to a private company, and gave him a monopoly with no regulation or oversight," said Clemmons.

The official announcement about the Music City Loop came Monday, with The Boring Company's president Steve Davis calling Nashville "spectacular, absolute no brainer" for the project.

Users would pay to ride in a Tesla in an underground tunnel connecting downtown and the Music City Center to Nashville International Airport.

A starting point?

The Boring Company has identified a state parking lot on Rosa Parks Boulevard near the Tennessee State Capitol as a potential construction hub for the project. On Thursday, the State Building Commission will officially meet and begin the permitting process for the company to use the site to house equipment and begin digging. Per the meeting agenda, The Boring Company will be required to restore the leased area to the same or better condition. The lease may also be terminated if the project falls through.

Asking the Mayor

While Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell was mentioned during Monday's announcement, he didn't attend the event. When NewsChannel 5 approached Mayor O'Connell Tuesday as he was leaving an event, O'Connell offered limited comments about his involvement in discussions to bring The Boring Company to Nashville. "We had conversations that made us aware they were likely to come do an announcement," said O'Connell.

When asked about concerns regarding the project, O'Connell said, "We've submitted a list of questions, so we're looking forward to the opportunity to get answers."

When pressed about what those questions were, O'Connell responded, "I don't know if we've released them publicly, but I'm sure they'll come up over time."

The view from Capitol Hill

Rep. Clemmons expressed much stronger reservations about the project. "This doesn't check any box that will benefit working families in the district I represent or in the greater Nashville region," said Clemmons, during an interview with NewsChannel 5.

His concerns include the geological challenges of digging tunnels in Nashville. "Here in Nashville, we have a very fragile underground system," said Clemmons.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), who participated in some negotiations on the project, acknowledged past challenges but expressed confidence in new technology.

"The other thing is, we never envisioned ever being able to do subways or tunnels in Tennessee because of the rock," said Sexton. "With today's technology, they can work around it."

Sexton believes the project could help with transportation issues in Nashville. "They can help us alleviate a lot of congestion," said Sexton.

He also shared new details about the project, including The Boring Company's projection that they can accommodate 1,700 people per hour, with potential future expansion. "I think there's future plans maybe to try to get to the Nashville Sounds stadium and maybe down Charlotte," said Sexton.

Clemmons continues to express concerns about the process. "You're talking about state property," said Clemmons. "This has been a secret, closed-door deal that was cut with a private company."

Sexton criticized Mayor O'Connell for not being more supportive of the tunnel project. "I wish the city of Nashville was a more willing participant in it than what it seems like they are," said Sexton. "They've been all private conversations, and the problem is, what they say behind closed doors compared to what they say in the open public is much different. I think what you have is some people in Metro Government who are more afraid of being primaried than making the right decision."

Have questions about the underground tunnel project? Email me at chris.davis@NewsChannel5.com and I'll do my best to ask some of the people in charge what questions and concerns you have.