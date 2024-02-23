'We are behind': Tennessee lawmaker wants to increase the minimum wage to $20 an hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Currently, Tennessee's minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. For someone who holds the job full time, that's only about $15,000 a year.
Rep. Gloria Johnson wants to more than triple that number, setting Tennessee's minimum wage at $20.
"We are behind. People are struggling to keep the lights on and to keep food on the table and other states that have raised the wage are doing well with it, and it hasn’t caused problems in most states. So I believe we can do that in Tennessee," said Rep. Gloria Johnson during a news conference on Thursday.
Rep. Johnson says she got that number from the Living Wage Calculator, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or MIT. In Davidson County, a single person with no kids would still need to make $23 an hour just to afford to live here, according to the chart. Of course, that number only rises with children.
But don't start dreaming of a raise just yet.
"Do I think it will pass?" asked Rep. Johnson. "I don’t have a lot of hope but there are a lot of people who asked me to bring this bill and I plan to bring this bill."
It may be hard for the bill to even be introduced in the Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee next Tuesday.
That's because under Tennessee law, it has to get a motion and a second just to be introduced. That subcommittee only has one Democrat, House Minority Leader Karen Camper, meaning she'll need help from across the aisle.
We'll have more on this story Friday afternoon on NewsChannel 5 at 4 pm.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp