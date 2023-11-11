'We are bursting at the seams': Humane Society of Dickson County facing overcrowding challenges

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100 dogs are looking for loving homes in Dickson County after a rescue operation pushed the shelter at the Humane Society over capacity.

Now officials with the Humane Society of Dickson County are asking for people to help them out by adopting or fostering a dog, volunteering or making a donation.

"We are bursting at the seams," said Malissa Parker, the treasurer for the Humane Society of Dickson County Board of Directors. "These dogs are bunked and sometimes triple bunked, and that is not the way shelter should have to be run."

Parker said the facility is equipped to house 70 dogs, and there are currently 147 at the shelter.

Staff members and volunteers have been forced to get creative to make room for all the animals. Several cats have been moved to the conference room to free up more space.

Adding to the crowding concerns, 33 Chihuahuas moved into the shelter this week after being rescued from horrible conditions at a home in Dickson. Twelve of the female dogs rescued are pregnant.

Parker said with more animals needing care, medical expenses have also skyrocketed. She said staff and volunteers are working hard to ensure every animal is cared for.

"Our staff is at a maximum," said Parker. "They were at maximum before this last rescue. They need help."

Parker said the shelter is filled with dogs of all breeds and sizes and encourages people to consider adopting one to help alleviate overcrowding.

"We have some great dogs that make great family dogs," said Parker. "They aren’t too old. Give them a chance."

The shelter will be open Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adoptions.

For more information on adopting, fostering, making a donation or volunteering visit www.humanesocietyofdickson.com or www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyOfDicksonCounty

The Humane Society of Dickson County is located at 311 Tennsco Drive and can be reached at 615-446-7387.