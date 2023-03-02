'We are poised on the edge of a new era' Vanderbilt University Medical Center pushes for cure for Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center continues research on Alzheimer's Disease.

Dr. Paul Newhouse, Director of the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine said to think about where we are when it comes to treating Alzheimer's is to think of where we were 25 years ago with AIDS.

"I think we are poised on the edge of a new era now in therapies where we can start to make a dent in the actual course of the disease," Newhouse said.

When it comes to the variety of studies being done, he said they take an approach that is top to bottom. He described it as a lab bench to clinic in terms of developing and studying new treatments.

For example, Newhouse mentioned prevention studies aiming to stop the onset of Alzheimer's for those with high genetic risk. Also, developing treatments to improve memory, attention and more.

When it comes to getting involved, Newhouse said it is absolutely critical to get a full representation of the American people, mentioning causes and treatments may vary by someone's ethnic or racial background.

Dr. Newhouse said if your loved ones start showing signs of memory loss get them tested because there could be other reasons for memory loss aside from Alzheimer's. He said losing memory is not a normal part of aging.

Carolyn Berry has participated in multiple studies. Her family has a history of Alzheimer's and Dementia.

She got a cognitive health baseline and that is what brought her to Vanderbilt. After that is when she started getting involved in research.

She said she has done three studies before doing the AHEAD study, which is a massive study with more than 70 research teams testing a new drug. Berry said it is exciting and it makes her hopeful for future generations for possible a cure.

If interested in being a part of a study reach out to Blake Wilson at 615-936-4997 or blake.wilson@vumc.org. You can learn more about the studies at www.vumc.org/ccm. If you are not interested in research you can reach out for a free memory assessment.