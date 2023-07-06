'We are suffering': Loved ones want answers after 16-year-old son was killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Eubdulia Delgado Alvarado, the bond between a mother and son is unbreakable.

"My son was a very good kid. He was a very good kid and it shows," she said.

A bond, that even after his death six months ago, remains intact.

According to Metro Police, on January 7, 2022, 16-year-old Alexander Lara was driving when someone shot him in the head, leading him to crash into the IHOP off Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, but died.

Police have released the picture of man they believe to be linked to the vehicle that fired the shots that killed Alex. Lara's family tells NewsChannel 5 they believe the incident started after a car backed into Alex's at a gas station and drove away. Alex tried to follow the car, and the violence escalated.

His family and friends say they're disheartened and frustrated that his killer has not been caught.

"We are suffering, and it's not fair that we have to sit and wait and just cry every single day, wishing something can get done," Alex's friend, Selena Nunez, said. "Going to the cemetery, visiting the person that we know that was so young... that we could've seen grow up, we could've seen go to college, we could've seen graduate. We could've seen got married, you know?"

A spokesperson for Metro Police said the case has been staffed by the District Attorney’s Office and they are awaiting decisions.

But for Alex's friends and family, every single day that passes by opens the door for another tragedy.

"Because it's been six months, six months that we still don't have an answer that gives us any relief," Alvarado said.

Alex's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. They hope anyone with information about the case calls the police.