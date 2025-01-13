We asked Tennessee legislative leaders what their priorities are for 2025. Here's what they said

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's still calm at the Tennessee Capitol, but that'll change Tuesday when state lawmakers return to the hill and get back to work.

We spoke to legislative leaders about what their legislative priorities will be in 2025.

School Choice

When asked about his top priority this year, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton had a quick reply.

"The top priority is working with the governor, obviously, trying to get school choice passed," said Sexton, a Republican from Crossville.

We heard that a lot from Tennessee Republicans.

"I feel confident we’re going to have more than enough votes to get that passed," said Sen. Jack Johnson, a Republican from Franklin and Senate Majority Leader.

The Governor's school voucher expansion bill would open up 20,000 scholarships valued at $7,000 each for public school students to enroll in private schools, is also a priority for Democrats. Only, it's for a much different reason.

"It’s basically going to be a subsidy for wealthy families, who can save 7,000 dollars whose kids are already in private school. We might as well drop coupons to Tiffany’s in Belle Meade," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat and the House Democratic Caucus Chair.

Illegal Immigration

Another anticipated hot topic involves legislation about illegal immigration. Sen. Johnson wants a new state official to oversee Tennessee's illegal immigration activity.

"One of the ideas I’m looking at is creating a position of a Chief Immigration and Law Enforcement Officer in the state of Tennessee. Someone to be a point person to work with the federal government," said Johnson. "We are anxious to get ICE into this state to get these people out of our jails, out of our state, and ultimately out of our country."

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, a Portland Republican, has filed a bill that creates a database for county election officials to check someone's U.S. Citizenship status.

"If you’re a legal immigrant but not a US citizen, you’re not going to be able to vote in this state," said Lamberth.

Daycare access and grocery tax cuts

Lawmakers are also focusing on affordability issues, like Speaker Sexton's plan to make it easier for daycares to open in Tennessee.

"Trying our best to deregulate the things that need to be deregulated. Make it easier to get into the business, easier to expand, with still some protections. But also to help businesses offer it as a benefit," said Sexton.

Speaker Sexton said the legislation will not strip away accountability.

"You still have transparency, you still have reporting, you still have oversight. You still have people looking at them and seeing if they’re performing or not performing, you still have those same standards. But if you have someone who’s willing to try to get in and the burdens are so hard that they can’t get into it, it doesn’t really matter at that point," he said.

Both parties have introduced bills that would eliminate the state's grocery sales tax. Democrats want to replace it with a new tax on Tennessee corporations.

"Our grocery sales tax bill is the only fiscally sound option because we have a pay for it," said Rep. Clemmons.

Republicans want to cut the tax, in some form, without a funding replacement.

"That’s the kind of liberal goofy stuff that we hear on a regular basis down here," said Lamberth, in reaction to the Democratic plan. "I’m not saying we necessarily can get it all done at once, but we’ve cut the grocery tax before and we can do it again."

Other priorities

Republican lawmakers acknowledged that Tennessee State University will likely need additional funding to keep their doors open.

"I think they’re going to need an influx of money again, especially if they’re not willing to make the cuts necessary to get them where they need to be. But we’ll see," said Sexton. "But they need to show progress in that they’re prepared to make these cuts and prepared to do these things. I think the new board chairman and some others are willing to do that. They made some changes administratively that were very beneficial for them."

Support for East Tennessee communities ravaged by Hurricane Helene is also expected. Sen. Johnson expressed an interest in providing some sort of property tax or sales tax relief for the hardest-hit communities. Johnson said the state may also need to kick-start the construction of a school destroyed in Carter County.

"Some of that is time-sensitive. We want to get moving as quickly as possible so they can get back on their feet," said Johnson.

Rep. Clemmons plans to re-submit his bill that would provide a free school breakfast and lunch to all schools in Tennessee public schools.

"All the science shows that a child must be fed and can’t be hungry if you want them to learn cognitive skills," said Clemmons.

The Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

