"We can’t just build our way out of the problem.' How a donation will help our neighbors age in place

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last fall, I saw first-hand the hard work being done to keep people in their beloved homes. I was working on a story about an elderly couple and their home’s condition when I got an email saying, “Carrie, do you know about Westminster Home Connection?” I didn’t, but I do now.Knowing the good Westminster is doing, I was delighted to witness this non-profit get a huge assist from the Nashville Predators Foundation this week.

Westminster Home Connection works with our older or disabled neighbors to provide home repairs and modifications so they can age in place. Keith Branson, the group’s Executive Director sees it as one solution to our affordable housing crisis.

“We repair homes that have become unsafe for people to live in due to function or mobility. We know there is an affordable housing crisis, but we can’t just build our way out of the problem. Being able to preserve homes that people are already living in is one of the keys to being able to do that.”

Each year, Westminster tackles projects at about 250 homes throughout the mid-state. This week, a $100,000 donation from the Nashville Predators Foundation will add 30 homes to the list.

“This is such a passion for us – this is such a part of our infrastructure. We would not be the thriving organization that we are without this community. For us to be able to come to give back, it’s absolutely the essence of what we are,” said Nashville Predators President and COO, Michelle Kennedy.

Witnessing the check presentation was Michael Williams. He is the newest recipient of Westminster’s work. Williams was kind enough to share his story with me. He suffered a traumatic brain injury on January 1, 2014 after falling down the stairs in the home where he still lives in Antioch. He suffers from impaired mobility on his left side, and his bathroom was a safety hazard. His roof was also leaking. But after fighting to live, he told me he didn’t want to leave his home behind.

“It’s my house – I put a little work into getting it, so it’s home.”

Westminster stepped in and was able to modify William’s shower and put a new roof of the house with financial help from The Barnes Fund – Nashville’s housing trust fund.

“As you see here, in a couple of days we’re able to change completely the situation someone is living in and we can do it at such a low cost – inexpensive, but such a big impact for the homeowner. And these dollars – about $3000 per house goes a long way to preserve homes in the neighborhoods,” says Branson.

Branson told me the Predators’ donation came as a surprise – a welcome one – and the money will be used right away.

“This means 30 more of our neighbors will be able to age in place and live with dignity and it makes a significant difference in their lives.”