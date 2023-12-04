'We deserved it.' Pearl Cohn High School celebrates football state championship. It's Metro's first since 2008

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The win for Pearl Cohn High School marks the first time a Metro Schools football team has won a state championship in more than a decade.

On Saturday, the team from North Nashville beat Putnam County's Upperman High School 36-27 in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl. Catch a glimpse of the winning game and the school's enthusiasm in the player above.

North Nashville is not surprised this particular team that finally brought a gold ball home.

"I know how special these kids are because I actually watched these kids from PeeWee develop into young men to play this game," said Fatima Jones, a mom to a football player.

At Pearl Cohn's school-wide assembly on Monday, the head coach applauded the squad for their perseverance this season.

"Your drive, your determination, your hard work, your love for your teammates... that drive did not stop. It drove you through adversity when things were good and bad, and look what came out of it. Y'all won a state title, and I love you so much for it," said Coach Tony Brunetti.

Pearl Cohn parents are proud that their sons are getting well-deserved, positive recognition.

"37208. We get all the statistics for the wrong reasons. Now, we got it for right reasons and we deserved it," said TK Fayne, a mother of a player.

A big congratulations to Christ Presbyterian Academy, Middle Tennessee Christian School and Riverside High School for winning their state championship games as well.