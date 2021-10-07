'We did not sell out.’ After 31 years, Hermitage Cafe is closing at the end of October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly 32 years in operation, Nashville’s Hermitage Cafe will close at the end of the month.

Sherri Taylor Callahan, the owner of the restaurant, made the announcement Thursday via social media. The restaurant will serve its last meal on Halloween night.

Callahan says the location was sold without their knowledge, and they were not given the option to buy the property – adding they did not “sell out.”

“I am unsure what the new owner’s plan for the location is. I just know that the Hermitage Cafe will not be part of their future. I guess that's where 'all good things must come to an end' comes from. With that being said, please go out and support your local mom and pop’s. They are unfortunately dying, they are being pushed out. If Covid is not closing these places down, gentrification is. Right now mom and pop’s need the community's support more than ever. God knows I had amazing community support for 32 years. Thank you again Nashville,” Callahan wrote in part on Facebook.

"Lastly, thank all the employees that have been with us. They have become a second family to us and the many regulars. They are starting a food truck, as soon as I know the details, I will be asking everyone to support them. We wish them the best of luck on their future endeavors. As for our future, you never know more may come….," she concluded.

