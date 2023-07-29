'We don't just write tickets': THP touts job variety, higher salaries in recruitment push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’ve ever thought about a career in law enforcement, now might be a good time to take action. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a few good men and women to wear the badge.

"We want people to know that it's not just you get in this car, put this uniform on and go out here and write tickets to everybody that you see,” Sgt. Alex Campbell told me.

He invited NewsChannel 5 to ride with him around Nashville to get a better idea of the job and to also explain why the state’s frontline law enforcement agency has a lot to offer new recruits, including a big bump in starting pay.

Cadets heading to the Highway Patrol Academy will now earn $65,000 a year. And if they stay with THP for 10 years, the annual base salary will be just under $100,000.

"That doesn't count overtime, paid holidays, anything like that. So it's life-changing money for some people, and we're wanting to get the word out,” Campbell said.

Specifically, they’re looking to beef up the agency’s presence in and around Nashville.

"We're trying to grow the Nashville district and we're trying to be more present in Davidson County but all across Nashville," Campbell said. "And diversity among applicants is a priority. "Especially in the Nashville area, we welcome diverse backgrounds because we will encounter so much diversity just in this city by itself,” Campbell told me.

Applicants don't need prior experience or a college degree. But there are some basic requirements — including a high school education and a clean criminal record. Job applicants who qualify will head to the THP Training Academy in Donelson for extensive training. Campbell admits it's challenging, but cadets have a lot of support.

"So you'll go to the academy, you'll learn everything on how to work a crash, investigate vehicular homicides, laws, everything," Campbell explains. "You'll go through several weeks of firearms training. You're issued a service pistol, a backup weapon and a rifle and a taser. And you will learn how to be very, very comfortable with all those weapons."

This latest recruiting push features not only higher pay but more choice for future troopers. The agency offers a variety of careers.

"If you want to come out here and work wrecks and educate the people about traffic laws, you can do that. But if you want to do dignitary protection, you can go work for the executive protection unit,” Campbell says. "If you're into more serious crimes, you can go to our criminal investigations division. There's an opportunity for you to be a helicopter pilot or SWAT operator. We have a very, very large list of things that you can pick from."

Learning specific skills is obviously important, but Sgt. Campbell says there's something more awaiting those who choose a career in law enforcement.

"They instill a sense of pride in you, every day you do the job," Campbell said. "We really want people to come in here with a passion to help people and a passion to make this place better."

If you’re interested in applying, just go tojointhp.comto begin the process.