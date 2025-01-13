We find out what goes into closing schools in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County is one of several schools closing Monday because of road conditions and in order to make that decision school district leaders consider several factors.

I get in a car with transportation supervisor, Kenny Hardaway, and public information officer, Barton Barker, to find out more about what they do to call a snow day.

"The refreeze is something that is a huge issue right now 80% percent of the county is okay but its that 20%," said Barker. "If a day needs to be used, it is going to be used."

There is a rough spot near Watertown Elementary, but other than that the roads don't look too bad until we stop at Tracy Road covered in snow and ice.

Hardaway said Tracy Road is a bus route. Driving these roads themselves helps school district leaders decide if school opens Monday.

"It would make for an interesting ride, we may not be able to stop because we apply the brakes, we potentially slide," said Hardaway.

While areas in Lebanon and Mt Juliet might be dry, further East in the county like Watertown, snow covers 10 to 20 roads like Tracy Road.

"Where we are going is the back roads that doesn't get treated at all and some of those areas don't even get a lot of sunlight," said Hardaway.

School buses drive most of those same roads covered in snow. Wilson County is unified which means when the district calls a snow day, all 20,000 students stay home of which 12,000 normally ride the bus to school.

Other factors that determine a snow day include student drivers and the potential for refreezing.

The district's bus system covers over 600 square miles of road in Wilson County.

