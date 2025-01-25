"We grieve together": Vigil held at Plaza Mariachi for Dayana Corea Escalante

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community continues to grieve the loss of Dayana Corea Escalante, the 16-year-old who was killed in a shooting at Antioch High School Wednesday.

A community gathering was held at Plaza Mariachi Friday night, open to anyone who needed support or just wanted to honor the teen's memory.

Presented in both English and Spanish, the event was about bringing the Hispanic and Antioch community together to pray, mourn and remember Dayana.

Pastors, counselors, law enforcement officers, anti-gun violence organizations, and city officials, including Mayor Freddie O'Connell, all showed up to pay their respects.

"Tonight, we grieve together. Moving forward, we will do our best to heal together, despite heavy hearts," said Mayor O'Connell. "We hope beautiful reflections and togetherness let us remember Josselin [Dayana] Escalante."

Some Antioch students and parents also attended.

Event organizer Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie says the gathering was really meant for them: for those who were deeply affected by the shooting.

"My goal of tonight is when you walk away from here, that tragedy and that pain — it exists and it has its space — and we can feel united, we can feel hopeful, we can feel that we're not alone," she said.

It's been a tough week for many, and the event was a moment to simply be together before a phase of moving forward begins.

