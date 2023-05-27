'We have to make sure all our kids are protected': Local leaders to host meetings on school safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two months after six people were murdered inside The Covenant School, city and community leaders announced plans to lead the discussion on how to find solutions to gun violence.

"I want families and the entire community to be confident their leaders are doing everything they can to keep them safe," said Jeff Syracuse, Chair of the Metro Council Public Health and Safety Committee. "We have to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

The first meeting will be Wednesday, June 14 at 4 p.m. in Metro Council Chambers at the Historic Metro Courthouse. It will focus on the discussion of school safety with Metro Police, Metro Nashville Public Schools and Nashville Fire. State Representatives Bob Freeman and Caleb Hemmer will give updates on gun safety legislation.

The second meeting will be Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the Hillsboro High School auditorium. It will involve a panel discussion featuring Daniel Chapin, Founder and President of The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, Moms Demand Action and Shaundelle Brooks, Co-Founder and President of the Akilah Dasilva Foundation.

The third meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Historic Metro Courthouse. It will involve a discussion with the Metro Public Health Department, the Mayor's Office of Community Safety, the Metro's Office of Family Safety and the Mental Health Cooperative.

All of the meetings are open to the public. The meetings will also be broadcast and recorded by the Metro Nashville Network.

Members of public are encouraged to submit questions or comments for any of the three meeting topics ahead of time. Questions or comments for the June 14 meeting must be submitted no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023.