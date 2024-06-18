'We lost a friend' Longtime colleagues remember the beloved host of Tennessee Crossroads, Joe Elmore

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime host of Tennessee Crossroads, Joe Elmore, passed away at the age of 80. The Nashville Public Television show highlights little-known Tennessee treasures, unsung heroes, and must-see destinations all across the Volunteer State.

Elmore allowed Tennesseans to travel from Memphis to Mountain City, just by watching the weekly program. "It was like you were watching Uncle Joe instead of some TV star," said Ed Jones, Executive Producer of Tennessee Crossroads and a member of the team since 1993. "He was super creative and he had the most wonderful sense of humor of anyone I’ve known."

To that end, Jones still cracks up thinking about the time Joe couldn't crank start an antique Case tractor at the request of a farmer he was profiling. "I’m tired," said Elmore. "I reckon you are," said the farmer. "C’mon let’s go start an easier one."

"But he could not get it started. And the longer the video goes on, the sweatier Joe gets," explained Jones. "Apparently I think Joe had to go home and sleep a couple of days after that -- he was so exhausted."

Be sure to watch the hilarious moment in the video player above.

Jones also remembers the time a quirky artist in Coffee County pulled the ultimate prank on Elmore. "He takes Joe into the barn and was going to show him something in this box," said Jones.

When Elmore pulled back the box, a grotesque mannequin popped out at him. "Gave Joe a good scare," Jones said with a laugh.

Nashville Public Television's President, Becky Magura, struggles to think about Joe's chair on the Tennessee Crossroads set being empty. "You can’t fill that chair. It’s Joe’s chair," she said, fighting back tears. "We lost a friend. We lost a colleague and our state lost its most shining ambassador."

Magura says; that to honor Joe's wishes, Tennessee Crossroads will continue crisscrossing the state with their other contributors taking turns as hosts. That rotation includes former NewsChannel 5 anchor Vicki Yates, who joined the program this year.

Only, when they host, they won't sit in Joe's chair. "We will honor it, and we will protect it, but we’re probably not going to let anyone sit in it. It’s Joe’s chair," said Magura.

"I just want the viewers to know, Joe is with us. Joe will be with us in spirit through the years," said Jones. "He’s never going away, every time you turn on Tennessee Crossroads, he’ll be there in spirit."

Joe's colleagues at NPT are in the process of producing a 30-minute special that will honor Joe's life and legacy. They are planning for it to air in July.