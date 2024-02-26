'We love our boys in gold' Nashville SC kicks ofF 2024 MLS season at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Soccer fans can celebrate: Nashville SC is officially back!

The team kicked off the first match of the MLS season at Geodis Park Sunday afternoon.

This is the team's 5th MLS season.

They took on the New York Red Bulls after a 3-0 win against Moca F-C in the Concacaf Champions League Thursday.

The energy outside the stadium was buzzing, with many loyal fans excited to return.

"I have been coming here from the beginning," said one fan, Dante (LAST NAME). "The energy is very contagious!"

"We love our boys in gold. We make it to every match," said Ellen Joiner, with her daughter Jozy by her side. "We work our whole lives around this schedule so that we can be here!"

"I am here for my 21st celebration," added Gabby McDonald, who traveled from Arizona to be at the game. "We came just for this weekend just because they were playing!"

"I really, really like NSC," said young Kai Paden. "I'm from Nashville. That's in my blood."

The team's next home match will be March 10th against LA.