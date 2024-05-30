We mic'd up two neighbors talking about cicadas. The story turned out to be so much more special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How well do you know your neighbors?

A lot of us are so busy these days, do we even have time for those relationships like our parents had growing up?

My grandmother often asks if I know my neighbors. Between work and just the typical hectic and busy day most of us live, I've never really been able to get to know them. This story has changed my vision on that — but solely for the better.

I reached out to Jenny Pruitt because she wrote a song about the cicadas. When she called me back, she mentioned wanting her neighbor, Tony Bell, to be part of the story.

Sure enough — take a look at this photo below.

NewsChannel 5

That's what the story is about. Two neighbors, sitting side-by-side having their afternoon chit-chat. It's not every day, but they tell me it's most days they have time for this.

"They don't really bother me," Bell said about the cicadas. "They'll get on your nerves. Fly at you, but I'm glad they don't bite."

Still, these bugs that have been all the buzz didn't deter these two from sitting in Bell's front yard in East Nashville.

"After 13 years in the ground, they're trusting their instinct to emerge," Pruitt said.

"You call me your partner," Pruitt said to Bell.

"My partner! Yeah! My partner," Bell said back.

It's a story we don't hear very often.

"Because sometimes a good story makes a good song," Pruitt said.

That's where how her song about the little cicadas came to be.

"I was feeling a call to something new," Pruitt said. "And perhaps moving into songwriting."

Pruitt didn't move to Nashville to be a songwriter. Instead, it's something that found her.

"I quit my job," she said. "March 1st (last year). Tony kind of helped me through that decision."

"It's alright! I just told her -- stick with it," Bell said.

Perhaps this is Pruitt's emergence — with a little help from her dear friend.

"Well like I said I didn't think you were going to make a song out of it," Bell said.

"I know! I did," Pruitt said.

Click here to listen to Pruitt's song about the cicadas.