'We should all be concerned'; Health experts urge vaccination amid measles case in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first measles case of the year.

The infected person lives in Middle Tennessee and first got sick early this month. They are recovering at home, and health officials are investigating how they contracted the virus.

One person with measles can infect an average of 15 others, according to Dr. Buddy Creech with the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“People are contagious for a while, for about four days before the rash starts, and for about four days afterward,” explained Dr. Creech.

With the first confirmed case of measles in Middle Tennessee, what’s the best way to protect yourself? Health experts say the answer is to get vaccinated.

"If we give two doses of the vaccine, which is called MMR, we know that it's 99% effective at preventing measles and all of its complications,” added Dr. Creech.

He recommends the first dose of the measles vaccine when a child is 12 months old and the second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

"They're highly effective and offer lifelong immunity or lifelong protection,” said Metro Nashville Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Joanna Shaw-KaiKai.

However, vaccination rates are declining. The Tennessee Department of Health shows MMR vaccinations have decreased in the state every year since 2019, and many counties in Middle Tennessee remain below the 95% mark needed to ensure herd immunity.

"We should all be concerned, and this is a time, if ever, to make sure we're vaccinated,” explained Dr. Shaw-KaiKai.

As vaccination rates continue to fall, cases are on the rise. There are over 300 cases reported nationwide, and two people have died from the disease: an unvaccinated 6-year-old girl in Texas and an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico.

"One out of every five children infected with measles will be hospitalized. One in 20 will develop pneumonia," said Dr. Creech. "One in 1,000 will develop brain inflammation that results in seizures and coma.”

Doctors say measles symptoms are similar to flu-like illnesses but typically include a high fever and a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward.

“Now is the time to have that conversation again, to really think, is it worth it to skip out on the vaccine right now, when the consequences could be potentially fatal?” added Dr. Creech.

Doctors recommend calling a healthcare provider rather than going to an emergency department if you think you may be infected. Since measles is highly contagious, it’s important to limit contact with others.

If you’re interested in getting a vaccine, you should speak to your healthcare provider or schedule an appointment at the local health department.

