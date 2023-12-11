'We will bounce back' Clarksville's Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church hit by tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to TEMA, 271 structures in Clarksville were either destroyed or rendered uninhabitable. Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Needmore Road is one of them. "It’s a tough time, definitely a tough time," said Pastor David Allen.

The tornado threw the bus across the parking lot, leaving it on its side. "As you can see, it took it, it flipped it, it turned it completely over," explained Pastor Allen.

The metal roof from the church was ripped off the building and wrapped around a nearby telephone pole. "That’s our roof right there," said Wanda Allen, David's wife and a Clarksville City Councilmember. "When I see that, I say thank you Lord."

Inside the sanctuary, large pieces of drywall and insulation now cover the pews and water logged carpet. "It’s just -- all I can stay is wow," said Pastor Allen. "Hadn’t figured out where the steeple is."

Insurance assessors have already told Pastor Allen the building will likely need to be totally replaced. "We’ll just come in and remove everything," he said.

But still, the leader of the church has several reasons to give thanks. There are precious keepsakes that were spared. "That is the old stained glass from the old church and it’s still intact," said Allen, pointing to stained glass, left untouched by the storm, from the building's original 1800s era building. "That’s something that couldn’t be replaced." The church only moved to the present location in 2018.

Allen is also thankful that a group of children that were at the church on Saturday for a Christmas event, were sent home less than an hour before the tornado wrecked the building. "Buildings can be rebuilt -- but lives -- you can’t bring a life back," he said.

Allen hopes to find a temporary location for the church to meet, as early as this coming Sunday, so that the congregation can continue their worship during this time of transition. "Our church is really not destroyed, that is the building. We are the church. We are the people," said Allen. "We are a strong community and we will bounce back. We will bounce back."