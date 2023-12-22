'We will keep her memory alive': Remembering Clarksville's 4th tornado victim

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members of Penny Scroggins, 78, are honoring her memory after she died this week from her injuries related to the tornado that hit Clarksville on Dec. 9.

In total, seven people in Middle Tennessee died from those storms.

Learn more about Peggy's life in the player above.

Denise Batten said her mother Penny was a fighter her whole life with a positive outlook on life.

"She didn’t let things bother her too much. She might for a few minutes, but then something would happen she would laugh about it. She was just sweet," Batten said.

In her later years, Penny started battling dementia, which forced Denise’s brother 56-year-old John Scroggins to move into their mother's mobile home. Before the tornado ripped through their home on Dogwood Trail, the health struggles were still coming in.

"She was recently diagnosed with lung cancer as well," Batten said.

Batten said when the tornado came through her brother and mother didn’t have much time to react.

"He was on that end of the trailer, and he ran up the hall to get her. He got her midway through the kitchen, and he said the home just exploded. She was taken from his hands," Batten said.

Penny was found underneath debris with a large water heater on top of her. Her son John, was found underneath debris as well. Batten said it’s a miracle they survived the initial impact.

Both Penny and John were taken to the hospital. John was released a few days later. Penny’s injuries were far worse. She had to be resuscitated four times.

"Her legs were broken — femurs and tibia," Batten said.

Even with all the destruction around, Penny — because she had dementia — thought her injuries were from something she experienced back in the 70s, her daughter said.

"She had been shot when I was a young child. She had taken a shot into the head and had to recover from that," Batten said.

After a week of fighting in the hospital, Penny died. Batten still struggles with her mom’s death.

She’s trying to find the positive out of a tragic situation.

"I have to leave it with God. It's the only thing you can do. I think he blessed her with a short period of suffering. She may have avoided a long trial of cancer and or dementia," Denise said.

She's choosing to remember the brave woman who fought until the very end.

"We’re all going to be okay. Her grandkids and great-grandchildren are going to figure this life out and do the best we can. We will keep her memory alive," Batten said.

A funeral for Penny is planned for January, after the holidays so more family members can attend.

A GoFundMe for her son who survived has been created.